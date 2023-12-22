KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One woman has died after a house fire in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks stated in an email update that at 8:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, the Knox County Emergency Communications District received a report of smoke coming from a home in the 3200 block of Wilderness Road.

“On arrival at the initial KFD engine company, the officer reported that light smoke was coming from a single-story residence,” Wilbanks stated. “Engine 11 crew made entry into the home and very quickly extinguished a small fire in a bedroom. As another fire company was searching the residence, a female fire victim was located in the bedroom space and removed from the residence by fire rescue crews. Sadly, the victim was declared dead a short time later.”

The home sustained moderate fire, water, and smoke damage.

Photo: Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD had initially said in a social media post that there was one possible fire victim. Some moments later, the agency reported that the fire was out. The identity of the deceased woman was unknown, but officials were working to notify the next of kin.

No other information was yet available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated.