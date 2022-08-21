KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Food Fest is a fan favorite with plenty of food, fun, art and music for the whole family.

The event wrapped up Saturday night with indie rock music from Tinca Tinca, closing the stage after many other performers all weekend. All food served at the event served exclusively vegetarian food, with many vegan options available.

Guests had the opportunity to sample a variety of Indian, Mexican, Italian, and Srilankan food, along with ice cream, donuts, cotton candy, popcorn, dessert and mocktails.

(WATE Staff)

Festival goers enjoyed music and performances all day Friday and Saturday. (WATE Staff)

Til Ragnarok Axe Throwing (WATE Staff)

Art available through Canvas Can Do Miracles. (WATE Staff)

Paint pour art available through Canvas Can Do Miracles. (WATE Staff)

Various fiber art from Irina’s Handmade USA, and silver art from Sivler Lining. Irinas Handmade USA. (WATE Staff)

Henna by Jagruti Patel. (WATE Staff)

My Touch Art and Susie Q Gourds. (WATE Staff)

The L.A.G. Entertainment Agency, and Rainbow Spice. (WATE Staff)

The festival also had many other vendors available, selling art, henna, caricature drawings, and jewelry. Entertainment options were also available, including ax throwing and bounce houses and local non-profits.