KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville girl scout worked with Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation to create an event to connect people with resources to help them care for their pets.

The inaugural PetPalooza was held on August 29 at Guy B Love Towers in North Knoxville. Several community organizations, including the University of Tennessee Center for Veterinary Social Work, Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee, Young-Williams Animal Center and Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee, were at the event to provide pet owners with resources for animal care, along with toys, portraits and giveaways. In addition, Costco donated food and pet supplies.

The event also highlighted CAC’s “Knox PAWS” and “Feed-a-Pet” programs, which place animals with seniors for companionship and provide pet food to pet owners.

Abby Moazen, a Girl Scout from Troop 22040, had the original idea for PetPalooza.

“There was a problem at my mom’s work they had a fire and I remember all the people wanted to see their pets. I released that all the pets probably lost most of their stuff in the fire and they needed more stuff,” said Moazen.

The event is a part of her efforts to earn the Girl Scout Bronze Award, which is one of the highest honors a Girl Scout junior can earn that recognizes community outreach.

“I’m so happy to have been able to serve my community and see this event become a reality,” Moazen said. “Pets are family and for us to be able to provide any sort of help or assistance to make sure the people who live here have what they need for their pet family members means a lot to me.”

“Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians exists to not only lay a foundation for courage, confidence, character and leadership skills, but also to help our community where we can,” GSCSA CEO Lynn Fugate said. “We’re all proud to help bring Abby’s vision to life and to see her continue to be a leader at such a young age.”

KCDC hopes to host more events like this in the future.

“Our goal is always to provide not just a safe and welcoming home, but also a place where our partners can bring needed resources onsite for residents,” KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley said. “Making sure our residents at Love Towers have what they need for their pets is part of that outreach, and we appreciate all of the community partners who took the time to participate.”