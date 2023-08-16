BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those pining for a new golf entertainment complex near downtown Knoxville may soon get their wish courtesy of a Buffalo, New York-based company.

OnCore Golf purchased 10 acres of land in Knoxville, located at 822 Richards Street and eight acres of land in downtown Buffalo, New York where they intend to build ShotClub Social entertainment complexes, a representative for the project confirmed to WATE’s sister station WIVB. OnCore Golf said the Buffalo location will feature an interactive driving range, arcade, bowling lanes and virtual reality attraction.

A website for ShotClub Social mentions a golf and animated 3-D gameboard, a restaurant and lounge, as well as an arcade and duckpin bowling. While the website does not say which particular features will be included in the Knoxville location, it only lists locations in Knoxville, TN and Buffalo, NY.

Photo: OnCore Golf

Plans announced for the Buffalo location say the 40,000-square-foot complex will house a two-level driving range with separate bays where participants will be able to take part in an interactive golf game featuring an animated board. OnCore technology within the balls will allow them to interact with the game board, enabling golfers to have “a very unique experience.”

In addition to the other entertainment attractions, food and beverage options will be available, as will event space for corporate and party use.

The final architectural design for the facility is currently being finalized, and upon its completion, OnCore will submit plans to the city. There is no current construction timeline, but a clearer view is expected in around two months. Both the Buffalo and Knoxville projects will undergo construction at the same time.