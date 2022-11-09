A welcome to Knoxville sign is seen in this photo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A global renewable energy company will invest millions to expand its North American headquarters in Knoxville.

Hitachi Zosen Inova USA LLC will invest $6.6 million to expand operations at its North American headquarters in Knoxville and create 90 new jobs in Knox County. The expansion will more than triple the number of employees at the Knoxville location.

The company relocated its North American hub from Georgia to Tennessee in 2020.

“HZI USA appreciates the support it has received from the State of Tennessee, Knox County and the City of Knoxville, as well as the chamber’s hard work to help us grow our North American headquarters,” HZI USA managing director Heath Jones said. “The combination of business climate, skilled workforce and quality of life make Knoxville a great investment for our future. HZI USA is excited to deepen Japanese ties to Tennessee and to help reaffirm the State’s worldwide leadership in clean energy.”

A release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said that it has supported 15 economic development projects in Knox County since 2018, resulting in nearly 1,700 job commitments and $142 million in capital investment.

“TNECD strives to recruit the right companies to our state because those brands are what define and shape Tennessee,” TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “HZI USA is a global company that we are proud to have headquartered in Knox County, and we believe this expansion will further strengthen Tennessee’s relationship with Japan, our top foreign direct investment partner.”

HZI’s U.S. operations specialize in converting municipal and agricultural waste into clean, renewable electricity, natural gas and hydrogen. Hitachi Zosen Inova is the Swiss-based renewable energy arm of Japan’s Hitachi Zosen Corporation, which employs nearly 12,000 people worldwide.