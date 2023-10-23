KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver is facing several charges after hitting a TDOT HELP truck in the Knoxville area, a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

The crash took place around 7 a.m. on Friday, October 20 on I-40 about one mile from the Watt Road exit in Knox County. The HELP Truck was helping a disabled vehicle on the side of the I-40 West when they were hit from behind by a car driving on the shoulder, according to TDOT.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver who caused the crash fell asleep. He is facing several charges including reckless endangerment, having an unregistered vehicle, and improper use of registration.

The Help Truck driver is being evaluated for injuries. This is the fourth time in October that one of TDOT’s trucks has been hit.

“We engineer our roads to be safe as possible,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “But there’s no amount of engineering that can change driver behavior. Everyone must slow down, move over, and pay attention.”

In Tennessee, the law states that motorists must change lanes to move away from any vehicle that is stationary on the side of the road with their hazard lights on. The penalty for violating Move Over Law carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.