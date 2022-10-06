KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man was arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three people in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested after police say he was a fugitive from justice in Ohio.

AHIDTA Drug Related Death Task Force, Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit personnel issued a search warrant for the 1900 block of Dutch Valley Drive after reports of overdose deaths in the past months.

Officers found and arrested Bell in an apartment on Dutch Valley Drive.

Officers said they found powder and pills that were reported to be possible heroin and fentanyl. Officers added there were items for manufacturing, packaging and selling drugs, along with other unknown pills.

The items have been sent off for testing, according to KPD.

KPD said charges from Monday’s operation will be obtained. The investigation into the overdose deaths is still ongoing.