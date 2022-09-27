KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra will open the 2022-2023 concert season with a tribute to the music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn at the Bijou Theatre.

The theatre will host the event on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. in the Bijou Theatre. Music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn features pianist Eric Reed.

“Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn represent the pinnacle of American musical achievement,” says orchestra director Vance Thompson. “Their music is as hip, relevant and exciting today as it was almost 100 years ago when Duke first began to make a name for himself in Harlem.”

The orchestra will perform music from the Ellington Library, covering popular hits like “Take the A Train” and “Satin Doll” as well as lesser-known music.

Reed will perform alongside the orchestra and serve as MC. He is a jazz pianist for the modern era, a historian and an engaging storyteller. Reed was also the founding member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, a band formed by Wynton Marsalis in part to extend the legacy of Duke Ellington.

Reed now severs as an Artist In Residence in Jazz Piano at the University of Tennessee School of Music.

Tickets are $42 for adults and $19 for students. To buy tickets, visit knoxjazz.org or call the box office at 865-648-1200. Season subscriptions are also available.