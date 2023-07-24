KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Candidates for Knoxville Municipal Court Judge participated in a forum Monday night.

The League of Women Voters of Knoxville and Knox County held the forum, where the public was able to submit questions for each candidate to answer.

The current city judge, Judge John Rosson, has held the position for 35 years and is running again. However, this is the first time since 2003 that he has faced any opponents.

“That’s why there’s not term limits on judges anywhere, judges get better I think as they go on, with life experiences. I think it’s important if you’re going to be a judge, to have some measure of experience in life besides just having a law degree,” Rosson said.

Other candidates, like Mary Ward, feel that experience can be gained outside of the city courtroom. Ward is a former prosecutor.

“Sometimes you just need a fresh perspective and I think that the person who is the judge should be more reflective of the demographics of the city, and we have a lot of young people here,” Ward said.

Andrew Beamer echoed the need for a “fresh perspective.”

“I mean the city has changed so much, even from when I moved here in 2010, I think that you can’t be afraid of change and I think that there is change all over Knoxville, and I think that the courts need to reflect that as well,” he said.

Tyler Caviness thinks he has what it takes to bring that new perspective.

“I’m a former public defender, I’ve represented people in low-income populations, and without that experience of what people in different demographics are facing, it’s hard to bring a perspective to the court that really addresses the needs of everyone that’s coming into the community,” Caviness said.

Despite the challenges, Rosson does not plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

“I really think a judge job, you grow with it, you get better as you go along, I think I’m a much better judge right now than I was when I started,” he said.

The League of Women Voters recorded the forum.

Early voting will begin Aug. 9 and election day is Aug. 29.