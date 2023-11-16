KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced the launch of a new program to protect people with disabilities and give their families added peace of mind.

The “Take Me Home” program is a free, voluntary registry that will be managed by the KPD Special Crimes Unit to assist first responders in cases when those individuals are found wandering alone or go missing.

Parents or guardians can enroll individuals in their care with cognitive or developmental disabilities who live, work, or go to school within the Knoxville city limits.

Information submitted to the registry, which includes emergency contact information, a detailed description of the individual, and an updated photo, is voluntary, confidential and only accessible to first responders and public safety personnel.

Those who want to register a loved one with the Take Me Home Program or learn more can go to www.knoxvilletn.gov/takemehome. Questions can also be emailed to takemehome@knoxvilletn.gov or by calling 865-215-6819.

“Police officers routinely respond to situations when individuals with autism or dementia go missing. In those cases, time is of the absolute essence,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “The Take Me Home registry will save valuable time and allow pertinent information to be shared with officers in the field and the public much more quickly.”