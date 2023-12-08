KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of Knoxville’s oldest fire stations reopened on Friday after it had to close back in the spring because it was in such bad shape.

Knoxville Fire Station 6 on Hoston Drive in East Knoxville has been in the Burlington community since 1937. It had to close its doors due to structural concerns in May 2023, but while reopening on Friday, Mayor Indya Kincannon announced their plans for a new fire station in the community.

Firefighters at Station 6 have been working out of Station 16 on Asheville Highway since May as crews made sure the building was safe.

“We are here to announce that the safety engineers have given us the all-clear to move back to the Burlington station,” said Kincannon.

Now that the building has been deemed safe, moving back in could be short-lived for firefighters as a plan for a brand-new fire station is in the works.

“Next week we are bringing to city council a $1.15 million amendment to design and buy property for the first new fire station in Knoxville in nearly 30 years right here in Burlington,” Kincannon said.

According to the mayor, construction for a new fire station should take about two years. It’s an investment that business owners and community members are happy to see.

“As a taxpayer, I’m happy because these are our tax dollars. This is the people’s government, and once again the mayor is making sure that the people’s government is benefiting from our tax dollars,” said Cynthia J. Finch, Burlington Business District Association President.

Burlington was once a robust residential neighborhood and commercial district.

Finch added, “The Burlington community is a historic icon here in our Knoxville city. It had thriving businesses and a community all around, up and down Burlington and up and down Martin Luther King.”

Finch said she hopes that investments like a new fire station will help the community thrive once again.

“This part of Magnolia that you see today will be transformed into something that we just cannot even imagine as a community and as a city. I hope it’s going to encourage developers to come in and put quality buildings and investments back into this community so once again we can thrive and our young people can see that as part of their growing up,” added Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

Kincannon said this is one of many plans to revitalize this area. The city council will talk about plans for the new fire station at Tuesday’s meeting.

City leaders have already committed $2 million to the Burlington Streetscape Project which is a beautification plan for the area.