KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man now faces additional charges of vehicular homicide and child abuse after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Knoxville before crashing along Magnolia Avenue on July 16.

Santiago Domingo, 24, has been charged with Child Abuse/Neglect/Endangerment (8yrs or less), Felony Vehicular Assault and Vehicular Homicide Driver Intoxication according to court documents.

On Sunday, July 16, at 9:18 a.m., Knoxville Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Magnolia Avenue near Kirkwood Street. Investigators learned that a vehicle of the same description was suspected in a nearby hit-and-run that occurred moments beforehand.

According to court documents, officers said the driver had on odor of alcohol and displayed signs of intoxication. Domingo reportedly refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests. A search warrant for his blood has been obtained and the results of the blood samples are pending.

Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital; a six-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital and the other victim was taken to UT Medical Center where she later died. The arrest report claims that officers did not see any required child restraint devices in the car.

Officers found that Domingo did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license.

Domingo was taken to the Knox County Detention Facility. He was arraigned in court on July 24. According to the District Attorney’s Office, a public defender was appointed and his bond was set at $100,000. His next court date is set for August 1.