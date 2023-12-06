KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the carjacking of a U.S. Postal Service worker Wednesday morning on Dandridge Avenue.

Officers responded to a call reporting carjacking in the 2200 block of Dandridge Avenue around 10 a.m., a release from KPD said.

A USPS driver told the officers that he was held at gunpoint by two unidentified men. One of which drove away in the USPS truck. The other drove away in a white Toyota.

The mail carrier was not injured, police said.

About an hour later, officers canvassing the area found the USPS truck and one of the suspects in a vacant lot off of Cityview Avenue. Knoxville Police said the armed suspect ran from officers, who eventually lost sight of him in the Chester Avenue area.

Officers also found the suspect white Toyota vehicle abandoned on Cityview Avenue. When it was found, the second suspect had already left the scene. KPD said the suspect may have fled into the area of Walter P. Homes.

The United States Postal Inspection Service issued a statement around 5 p.m., saying:

“On Wednesday, December 6, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a report of a mail carrier being carjacked. The mail carrier is safe. The USPS van and a white Toyota believed to be involved have been recovered. Mail taken in the incident has been recovered and will be delivered as addressed. KPD and the United States Postal Inspection Service continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to received a cash reward.”

Knoxville Police said the efforts remain ongoing to identify and locate the suspects who were described as males wearing masks. Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

