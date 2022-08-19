KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing felony charges after Knoxville Police arrested him and found over 4 pounds of alleged marijuana and more than $6,000.

On Wednesday, August 17, around 9:30 p.m., KPD officers approached a red Chevy Cruze with temporary tags parked after hours at Victor Ashe Park, when they smelled drugs around the open driver’s side window of the car. Tyler Matthew Graham, 22, of Knoxville was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and police also noticed a red scale on the dash along with several bags of what appeared to be marijuana in the center console of the vehicle.

Tyler Graham, 22, of Knoxville (KPD)

When asked if there were any weapons in the car, Graham admitted to police that there was one. After he was instructed to leave the vehicle, police say they spotted a handgun between the driver’s seat and the door of the vehicle. Police secured the gun and made sure it was unloaded, then pat down searched. When police informed Graham that he was being detained, he allegedly broke free and ran away. Police say he was caught after a brief chase.

Police searched the vehicle and found 1924.5 grams, over 4 pounds, of what they believed to be marijuana in multiple bags throughout the car, along with $6,973, a .40 caliber handgun with a loaded 12-round magazine, 3.5 grams of a “purple gelato” containing what appeared to be marijuana separated into 25 bags, a 63 grams of THC wax, the red digital scale, and various other drug paraphernalia.

From the incident, Graham faces charges including resisting arrest, schedule VI drugs in a drug-free zone, and felony possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed.