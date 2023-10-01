KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been charged after a wrong-way crash on I-275 left one person with severe injuries early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers were dispatched to the two-car crash in the southbound lanes of I-275 near the Woodland Avenue exit around 3:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for the department said the investigation revealed that a Subaru, driven by Evan King, 31, of Knoxville, was travelling north in the southbound lanes when it struck another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman, was taken to UT Medical Center with severe injuries, KPD said. King was also treated at UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

According to Knoxville Police, King exhibited numerous signs of being under the influence. He was charged with DUI vehicular assault after continued investigation.