KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been charged in relation to a shooting that left one person injured Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said the Stephon Sullivan, 18, was arrested by Community Engagement Response Team Officers at an apartment on Asheville Highway on charges including attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened Saturday night in the 400 block of Bedrock Way, which is north of the Lincoln Park community.

A 20-year-old man was injured in the shooting.

Sullivan was reportedly identified as the suspects after continued investigation by Homicide Unit detectives.