KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges of aggravated arson and evading arrest after he was accused of intentionally setting an apartment on fire Wednesday night, according to a report from the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said they responded to the fire on the 2100 block of Ridgebrook Drive just after 8:30 p.m. on August 16. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set because of a domestic situation, the fire department said.

According to Knoxville Fire Department, Ronnie Jowers, 32, was found in the Western Heights area of Jourolman Avenue and arrested after a short chase.

General sessions dockets say that the apartment that was set on fire was belonged to someone known to Jowers, and that the victim told police that Jowers had told her he would burn her in the apartment. She was not home at the time of the fire.

A witness told police he saw Jowers climbing out of the apartment through a window before getting into his car holding a gallon gas can, the dockets say. The witness discovered the fire and called 911.

Police say Jowers’ vehicle parked “a couple blocks” away from the scene, but Jowers fled from them on foot. Two other officers in the area were looking for a suspect in an earlier arson when Jowers ran across the road in front of them, the general sessions dockets say. They continued to say that after a short chase, Jowers stopped running and was taken into custody.

Jowers’ bond hearing is scheduled for August 21.