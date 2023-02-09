KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was found guilty of killing a woman in February 2021.

Paul Foutner was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Tamaralynn Russell, 38, of Powell was shot by Foutner during the violent encounter on North Central Street on Feb. 17, 2021. She was driving near North Central Street and Atlantic Avenue intersection when she was hit by gunfire. Police found the vehicle crashed into a building and Russell was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she later died from her injuries.

Foutner was then arrested and charged with the shooting on Feb. 18, 2021. The jury was seated for his trial on Feb. 6, 2023. It would only last two days before Foutner was convicted. His sentencing has been set for March 31.

KPD also reported that a Knox County school bus was struck by a bullet during the shooting. However, no one on the bus was injured.