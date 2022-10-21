KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A release from District Attorney Charme Allen’s office stated that Horace Andrew Tyler Nuñez, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder and four counts of reckless endangerment. He was sentenced by a jury to life without the possibility of parole for the murder charge. For the reckless endangerment charge, Judge Kyle Hixson imposed the maximum sentence of years for the reckless endangerment counts, according to the release.

Horace Andrew Tyler Nuñez, 30. (KCSO)

“This case was possible because of the hard work and cooperation of many agencies both in Tennessee and Kentucky,” said DA Charme Allen.

In the trial, the DA’s office says that it was explained that Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Vistas apartments on Summit Hill Drive on January 31, 2021. The release continued to explain that officers learned that Nuñez shot his wife multiple times in front of four children after an argument, then fled the scene with three of the children before dropping them off at his mother’s home.

According to the DA’s office, Nuñez continued to flee toward Kentucky, but KPD was able to give authorities in Kentucky his vehicle description. The Kentucky State Police was able to continue the pursuit until Nuñez crashed his vehicle. He was then apprehended, the release says.

The Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County 911, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knox County Regional Forensic Center, Rural Metro, Anderson County District Attorney General’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Lexington Police Department, and Franklin County, Kentucky, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office all helped the prosecution in this case.