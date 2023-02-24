KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing life in prison after convicted of first-degree murder in a 2021 case was found to have wrote song lyrics about the crime he committed, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office, Charlie Richard Martinez, 25, was convicted of first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon for a February 7, 2021 crime.

Attorneys explained in the three-day trial how Martinez and a co-defendant, Kenda Denise Ivey, lured a victim into a residence on Kodak Road and planned to rob him on Feb 7, 2021. Attorney’s said that when the victim arrived, Martinez pulled a handgun and fired at the victim’s head but missed him.

Charlie Richard Martinez. (Knox County Distric Attorney’s Office)

When the victim tried to take the gun from Martinez, he was shot in the chest, but Martinez also shot himself in the knee during the struggle. Martinez then left the victim in the residence and fled the state in the victim’s vehicle.

According to the release, after the murder, Martinez wrote multiple sets of song lyrics describing the shooting, flight, and destruction of evidence.

The judge in the case gave Martinez a life sentence for the murder charge, but a sentencing is set for April 20 for the especially aggravated robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges. According to the DA’s office, Martinez must serve 51 years before he is eligible for parole for the life in prison sentence. The especially aggravated robbery charge is a class A felony that carries a sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison, the release states.

“This case was solved because of the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies,” said

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen. “Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved, the jury reached a just verdict.”