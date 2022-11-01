KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season.

James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.

“Years ago, growing up back home, there was a family that always had trick-or-treaters that always wanted to go to their house,” Miller said. “When I was a little kid I enjoyed it, and I said when I get older, I’m going to kind of do the same thing.”

Every October, his house turns into a spooky sight once the sun goes down. It’s something that takes about a week to set up, but the preparation never ends.

“Every year I just add something,” Miller said. “I’ll start about July or August, in the garage, come up with an idea, I’ll start building it, piecing it together.”

Regardless of what each trick-or-treater hopes to gain from their journey to the front door, Miller’s goal is to make sure he provides something for the community to enjoy.

“It’s all for the kids, I’ll get kids coming out here during the day, during the nighttime I’ve had several people out here already, it’s just something for the kids, something to enjoy.”

The decorations start coming down on Nov. 1, but those wanting to see the setup can expect it to be back up next year throughout the month of October.