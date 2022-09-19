NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who was injured in a hit and crash incident in Nashville last was reported to have died over the weekend.

Paul Chadwick, 37, of Knoxville, was crossing Bell Road with his brother when a white SUV hit him as they were driving east. Police said that the SUV stopped before leaving the scene.

Chadwick was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Fatal crash investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the white SUV, which would have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver or the SUV can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.