KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in Knox County after he reportedly fired a handgun at his father and one other person.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident on Friday, September 9, around 11 p.m.

The victim told investigators that his son was driving along Prospect Road when he stopped in the roadway and began firing a handgun out of the window, striking two vehicles in his yard.

No injuries were reported. Police said the two had been in an argument earlier that day over a damaged vehicle.

The other victim told police his vehicle was struck twice by gun fire and he had moved from the driver side of his vehicle to the passenger side when he saw the suspect. The victim said one of the shots struck where he was sitting before he moved.

The victim said he was walking to the road to tell his son to continue driving when the shots were fired. While the suspect told investigators he believed his father was armed and was shooting in self-defense.

Police said neither victim had a firearm when officers arrived on scene. The Knox County Forensic Unit recovered five shell casings from the area.

Joshua O’Mary, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder. A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 5.