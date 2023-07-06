KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is behind bars after deputies say he stabbed a person multiple times.

Dustin Harbaugh has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and especially aggravated robbery according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Harbaugh. (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

An arrest report states that the stabbing took place around 4 p.m. on June 30 on Tipple Drive. Deputies with the KSCO were called to the scene by a neighbor after the victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The victim told police he had been stabbed by Harbaugh after he tried to take his wallet and money. Harbaugh was taken into custody and told deputies the victim was upset with him for not wanting to smoke marijuana according to the report.

The report adds that Harbaugh told the deputies he stabbed the victim twice. However, the report later lists that the victim sustained five stab wounds.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center for his injuries.