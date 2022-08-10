KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after striking and killing a motorcyclist.

On Wednesday, Jimmy Beaver pled guilty to aggravated robbery and vehicular homicide. He received a sentence of 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Police say Beaver struck Berlon Williams with his vehicle on Chapman Highway on June 5. Williams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Before the crash, Beaver was accused of taking the vehicle at knifepoint at 11th Street and Cumberland Avenue before fleeing the scene. Officers say the victim told them he was at a traffic light when the suspect approached his vehicle with a knife and forced him out of his vehicle.

This incident lead to Beaver being charged with carjacking, vehicular assault and aggravated robbery.