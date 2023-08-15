KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been convicted of the double murder of two brothers that happened at Rocky Top Apartments in December 2019, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesperson for DA Charme Allen‘s office said James Allen, 36, was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life on those counts.

James Allen, 36. (Knox County Court Records)

The spokesperson added that Allen was convicted on two counts of especially aggravated robbery and one count of evading arrest. His sentencing for those charges is scheduled for September 21.

The December 29, 2019 shooting left brothers Joshua and Christian Haley, ages 19 and 20, dead. Shortly after the shooting, Knoxville Police Department said two suspects, Allen and a 17-year-old male, were charged. Later, charges were also filed against a 16-year-old.

In January 2020, Allen waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was bound over to a grand jury.