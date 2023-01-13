KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thinking of running the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon? Here is what you need to know.

The Knoxville Marathon is coming up in April. For those hoping to qualify for the Boston Marathon, Covenant Health says the 2023 course is a USATF-certified qualifier. While post-race activities have not yet been announced, amenities offered will include timing, photos, shirts, goody bags and refreshments.

During the race, Covenant Health says music from Party Boys DJ Show at the start, finish and several on-course locations to keep up the energy for runners and spectators. The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is planned to have over 20 musical acts lined up all around the course to keep racers moving.

While the 26.2-mile marathon is the main event, there are six different events promised to fit everyone, and both runners and walkers are welcome. Other events include:

2-Person Relay (note: the first leg is approximately 12.8 miles, with the second leg 13.4 miles)

4-Person Relay (note: the first two legs are 6.7 and 6.1 miles respectively, the third 8.2 miles and the final leg is 5.2 miles)

Half Marathon (13.1 miles)

5K (3.1 miles)

Covenant Kids Run (1-mile fun run)

The marathon, relays and half marathon will be held on Sunday, April 2 starting at 7:30 a.m. The Covenant Kids Run and the Covenant Health 5k will be on Saturday, April 1, with the Kids Run starting at 5:30 p.m. and the 5K starting at 7 p.m.

Prices for each event are available on the registration page, although as of Jan. 12, they range from $20 for the Covenant Kids Run up to $85 for the Marathon. Virtual options are available for all races, however, it should be noted that the registration option is listed as a separate event. On Feb. 16, prices will increase, so those who are planning to enter should register early to save a little money.

To register for any of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon events, click here.

Before the race, racers need to pick up their mandatory packets containing racer’s bibs, timing chips, t-shirts, and a goody bag at the Clayton Health & Fitness Expo on Saturday, April 1. No Sunday pickup will be available. The expo will be at the World’s Fair Park Exhibition Hall from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sponsors for the event include Covenant Health, WATE 6 On Your Side, Lamar Outdoor Advertising, WIVK, 99.1 The Sports Animal, Clayton Homes, Mortgage Investors Group, ORNL Federal Credit Union, Pilot Company, Dollywood, Denso, Publix, Radio Systems Corporation, Regal, Team Health, Threads, Harper Auto Square and more.