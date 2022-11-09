KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The workers at McKay’s Knoxville location are now in a recognized union, according to the Communications Workers of America.

Employees were given the chance to vote on whether or not they wanted to unionize through the National Labor Relations Board.

The ballots were counted on Nov. 8, and in total, 46 people voted. 38 out of 46 voted to join the Communications Workers of America union, while eight people voted against joining.

“It was months of organizing to build collective power, but as of today, McKay’s Knoxville workers are a recognized union! We are thrilled to announce that the final vote has been tallied, and we officially won with 82.6% of the votes cast in favor of unionizing,” wrote Communications Workers of America Local 3805 on Facebook.

On Oct. 11, McKay’s employees held a rally saying they want their message to be heard and respected by their employer. During this rally, employees told WATE they were overworked, underpaid and mistreated.