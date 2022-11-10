KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No shortage of cheers and smiles out in the parking lot near the Habitat for Humanity Restore in West Knoxville as the kids wait for a big surprise.

“We usually build great big houses that we sell,” Knoxville Habitat for Humanity (HFH) President and CEO Kelle Shultz said. “This is actually a fundraiser and it’s a way for us to provide awareness for building and what is that we do and for our program. But it’s also a great way for us to give back to the community and give back to veterans.”

Andrea Warnick volunteers with HFH and works at FirstBank.

“The time that was spent put into this was all about the kids. I couldn’t just imagine that as a kid just being able to walk in and get the playhouse of your dreams,” she said.

Anticipation built as the tarp was taken off to show five military families what was in store for their children, a brand-new playhouse.

“It’s great,” Airman Matthew Hines said. “The support of the community is amazing here. Been to some other places when I was active duty and didn’t have quite the support that we have here, so the community has been great. Just seeing what they do for the community is amazing.”

“This is honestly, the playhouse build, especially for the veterans and these families, is one of the most beneficial things in our community to really give back and to let them know their service really matters,” Warnick said.

“This is the first playhouse build we’ve done with multiples,” Shultz said. “We were going to do one, then COVID hit, and then we kind of did ‘one-offs’ so this is kind of the first joint one and it’s been so successful.”

The success rate was evident on all the families’ faces. From Spiderman to farming, each playhouse was built to fit every kid’s interest.

WATE asked Matthew Hines’ son Spencer if he was happy to get his new house.

He responded, “Yes!”

“It makes your imagination wonder in all kinds of creative places and I know he’s (her son) definitely going to do so,” Airmen Stacy Beets said.

“I had a treehouse but not a playhouse,” Hines said. “Had some great times so hopefully, these guys do the same.”

Many companies helped fund the playhouse project including FirstBank, Pilot Company, Master Services, CMC Commercial Metals and Vacasa.