KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother is in mourning after her son and father died in a house fire on Mississippi Avenue in West Knoxville.

“My body hurts. I’m still in disbelief that this happened. I’m trying to figure out how it happened. Trying to take it day by day,” said Leann Brown. “I started screaming and yelling, ‘where’s my son, where’s my dad.’ Telling the fire people my family’s in there.”

The fire started before 3:30 a.m. Monday morning. Two people, a 67-year-old man and a three-year-old boy, were trapped in the home and died as a result of the fire.

“He’s just full of life, very energetic. Very energetic. He loves to play outside, loves his little stuffed animals. He loves his grand daddy. Every time we somewhere or go out, “We going back to granddaddy’s house?” He loved his grandfather,” said Brown.

The small fire caused heavy smoke and damage to the residence. KFD investigators are working to determine a cause. However, foul play is not considered a factor in the cause of the fire at this time.