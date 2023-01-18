KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The current director of Emerald Youth Foundation is bringing his 25 years of community building experience to lead Knoxville‘s Housing and Neighborhood Development.

Kevin DuBose has been appointed by the mayor to become the Director of Housing and Neighborhood Development. DuBose, also the former City of Knoxville Deputy Director of Community Development, worked in the city’s department of Housing and Neighborhood Development in the early 2000s. He served as a Deputy Director and a Division Director.

“I believe that the Housing and Neighborhood Development team is one of the City’s best assets,” he said. “Through my current work in Lonsdale and adjacent neighborhoods, I see the positive impacts of HND’s work every day. So many residents have transitioned from living in public housing to becoming homeowners due to the work of HND and its affordable housing partners.”

Following his run at the city, DuBose became the Director of Economic and Community Development in Macon, Georgia. He would hold this role until 2009 when he returned to Knoxville. Since then he has been working with the Emerald Youth Foundation.

“DuBose has more than 25 years of housing and community building experience that will be invaluable in continuing to move Knoxville in the right direction,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “Couple that experience with his passion for serving the people of Knoxville, and this is a great fit. I am excited for him to hit the ground running.”

DuBose earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Knoxville College and a master’s in Urban and Regional Planning from Alabama A&M University. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and a 2004 graduate of Leadership Knoxville. According to the city, he has specialized training in housing and community development, economic development and negotiation.

Dubose will begin his new role on Feb. 6. Housing and Neighborhood Development run a variety of programs aimed at revitalizing the city’s low-to-moderate-income neighborhoods.