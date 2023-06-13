KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Residents of the Oakwood-Lincoln Park neighborhood have had concerns surrounding the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling facility since it caught fire in 2019.

Michelle Ivester is the president of the Oakwood-Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association and said she has reached out to city officials in the time since the 2019 fire.

“We live over off of Broadway on Chickamauga, and we had debris in our yard, I mean that’s close to half a mile away. Our other neighbors also had debris, we were stuck in our houses for three days,” Ivester said.

She said neighbors are not only concerned about the possibility of another fire but also about the appearance of the facility.

“It’s a blight on our neighborhood, people are trying to sell their houses, they’re having a hard time doing it because of this property. The safety factor in my opinion is what should be at the top of everyone’s thoughts,” she said.

On June 9, the City of Knoxville issued a notice of zoning violation to the property for “utilizing the property as a storage yard.” Edward Bales, an owner of Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling, said they plan to adhere to the city’s requests.

Wes Breitenbach said the 2019 fire affected his home and business in the neighborhood.

“I was reluctant to leave because I didn’t want my building to burn down, you know I didn’t want to watch my neighbor’s house burn down because some debris landed on it. I don’t think that we deserve to go through that again and if you look at the property, anybody with any kind of common sense can tell it’s an extreme fire hazard,” he said.

He also said the fire has had lasting impacts on the area.

“I wouldn’t buy a house on this road, and I feel sorry for any of these people that live within eyeshot of this because if you google this area, that story comes up with this fire and if you talk to these people it’s the first thing they’re going to say,” he said.

The notice directs the facility to “remove all materials stored outdoors by June 30, 2023.”

Residents also expressed concern about a fire that happened at the facility in May, but the Knoxville Fire Department told WATE the fire was an arson set by two juveniles.