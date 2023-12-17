KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of homeless people in the United States rose to a record level this year.

For one year, there has been a 12 percent increase in the homeless population. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says it is likely because of the phasing out of federal COVID relief and rising hardship.

They also report that increasing rent is associated with the homelessness increase.

Many households are rent-burdened, that is, spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent, and now more than ever, there are people entering homelessness for the first time.

Local nonprofit organizer Marti Baker says she has been serving many people new to homelessness and is trying to help them get back on their feet.

“I mean, of course, we went through COVID, and they were all drawing money, and now they have no money to draw… and to get a job, you can’t be homeless,” said Baker.

Baker’s nonprofit Care Cuts focuses on finding people jobs and housing and supplying haircuts, clothing, and food.

Recently, Baker has seen an uptick in clients.

“22 people who have never been homeless before came to care cuts last Sunday,” she said.

Care Cuts partners with businesses across Knoxville to help them with what they do, like the Gaza law firm and the motorcycle community, which help supply and hand out food annually.

“Feeding folks is critical and is at the top of the list, but what Marti has done here is just so holistic and special,” said Marcos Gaza of the Gaza law firm.

Currently, they need as much help as they can get.

“I just think we need to be all hands on deck; we’re in a disaster,” said Baker, “we’re always going to have homeless people, so we need a better system to catch them as they fall.”

Many nonprofit organizations across Knoxville are trying to aid those in need, and as the demand for them gets more significant, they welcome volunteers.