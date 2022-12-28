KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Picking up the pieces. That’s what one Knoxville nonprofit is doing following the extreme cold snap over the weekend.

Pipes froze and burst at Sacred Ground Hospice House over the holiday weekend leading to flooding and water damage. The organization will have to pay thousands of dollars for repairs but are hopeful they will be able to reopen soon.

“It’s got a lot of damage and we just need to get it all put back together,” Sacred Ground Founder Cindy Bradley said.

Walking through the hall that just a few days ago had standing water throughout the building after pipes and sprinkler heads burst as they thawed out from the deep freeze.

“It was probably four inches from wall to wall. It looked like Niagara Falls watching all the water come down that fast and take over the building,” Bradley said. “There wasn’t anything we could do until Rural Metro got here to turn the sprinklers off.”

Parts of the building were not affected following the initial burst Sunday evening but that quickly changed when Monday rolled around.

“This was the part of the building that survived Sunday,” Bradley said. “We jinxed it because Monday evening a pipe burst on this end and it started. We had moved all of our patients down there.”

This is something that Sacred Ground never wants to deal with again.

“We don’t want to be saying no to families that need us right now,” Bradley said. “Our goal is to get $50,000 so that we can cover. We are going to condition the attic so that we never have to go through this again.”

With all the work continuing to go on, the organization is hopeful to reopen one of the hallways with everyone’s support in one week.

WATE was told three of the patients had to be moved because of the flooding. Two were moved to local hospitals and another was sent home to family. This is also the only dedicated hospice facility between Nashville, Tenn., and Asheville, N.C.

To donate visit Sacred Ground’s website here.