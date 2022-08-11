KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville nonprofit focused on helping at-risk youth has received a $25,000 grant.

Thrive was chosen as a 2022 Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation grant recipient for their work in fighting childhood hunger. The foundation works to support organizations that line up with their goal to reduce the number of hungry children in East Tennessee by providing food, knowledge, and resources.

Through their program, Thrive provides nutritious meals and snacks to the 250 youth in their program daily. The majority of meals are made using food from community gardens and through partnerships with local produce suppliers. The Y-12 FCU Gives Foundation hopes their grant will help give Thrive the resources needed to continue serving youth in Knoxville this school year.

Thrive is also hiring for fall internships that start in August. For more information, visit www.HelpUsThrive.com.