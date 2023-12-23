KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Christmas is fast approaching, it can be difficult to give your children everything they ask for. This is one of the reasons nonprofits like You in the Mirror focus on giving back during the holidays.

You in the Mirror is an organization that mentors children from less fortunate communities to let them learn who they want to be through positive influence.

“Every now and again you got to listen to them and let them tell you what they would like in life. We don’t try and tell anybody who they are, we listen to them tell us who they are,” said Regina Moore, advisor for You in the Mirror.

Their Christmas party, like many of their events, focused on teaching the children how to be respectful and positive. They worked with other nonprofits like Community Creative Culture Art and Bass Unique Fishing Club and got help from community members to donate gifts to the children.

“We have donations from everywhere, and the more the word gets out the bigger the donations. We always let the kids pick out what they want, so when they leave here, they will see Santa Claus and on the way out the door they will get a gift bag,” said Moore, “so if somebody is a little short on Christmas gifts, they will have a handful.”

They want children to have a positive influence to look up to, someone they might what to be like when they get older.

“I’m the oldest of eight children, I know how important mentorship is, children grow up and do what they see you do so it’s really important to me that they see a better side of life,” said Moore.

They also make sure the kids have fun while they are doing it.

The event was the second of two Christmas parties they hosted over the holiday weekend, and they hope to continue to get donations so they can do more events like these in the future. To find out more about their organization you can visit their Facebook page.