KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the largest service projects involving civic organizations and churches is 10 days away. It’s called Operation Inasmuch.

The sign-up deadline is this weekend and there are several dozen service projects available, ranging from visiting shut in’s, packing food, sprucing up yards and building wheelchair ramps. Operation Inasmuch is an opportunity to give back, to give some time to help others.

The projects will take place on Aug. 19.

David Crocker and Bobbie Jo Mitchell are preparing for the Inasmuch United Knoxville service project. Volunteers from dozens of civic organizations, churches and other groups throughout Knoxville will participate in this year’s event.

“If you have a desire to serve people in need. This is the way to get started. If you have been one of those people who has maybe held back in doing that because you didn’t know how you could help this is a very easy way, opportunities are there, the need is there. You can make a difference,” Inasmuch’s founder Crocker said.

Some of the people who will be served by Operation Inasmuch include he hungry, the homeless, people battling addiction and other needs such as that, according to Crocker.

“So, last year we did a large food packing event where we packed 27,000 meals that went to local food pantries. This year we are doing 30,000 meals. This event will be at the Church at Sterchi Hills. They have quite a few volunteers, but can always use more hands,” said Mitchell, the administrative director.

The name Inasmuch comes from the Bible’s new testament, Matthew 25:40, “In as much as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren, you did it to me.”

“Some examples are to go to a laundromat and feed the machines quarters for people who have to go to a laundromat to do their laundry. Car care clinic where people can get their oil changed and a few other minor checkups. We’d really like to see all ages and anybody who likes to serve others sign up and participate. We are not restricting it to members who happen to be members of these churches. Really anybody in the community can sign up and help,” Crocker said.

A variety of service projects will be outdoors. Inasmuch has served more people every year, and this year will be no different.

“We are also doing care packages for people in sober living facilities. Last year we focused on men, this year we are actually doing men and women. We’re giving them hygiene items, individually package snacks and meals like that that they need,” Mitchell said.

The United Knoxville Inasmuch service project takes place Saturday, Aug. 19. To sign up and find projects, visit operationinasmuch.org/events or call 865-951-2511.