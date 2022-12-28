KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department extinguished a fire at a local nonprofit early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Steps House Inc. at 2301 Davenport Rd at approximately 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Crews found light smoke coming from an exterior wall and a fire in the ceiling space between the first and second floor.

No injuries were reported. Three occupants evacuated from the home after being alerted by the alarm system.

KFD Assistant Chief Brent Seymour said personnel with The Steps House Inc. are assisting the occupants with any needs they may have. The fire is not considered to be suspicious.