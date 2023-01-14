KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.

The Knoxville Police Department said on Saturday that Officer Kenno Carlos was charged with misdemeanor theft after an internal investigation.

Officer Kenno Carlos (Knoxville Police Department)

On Wednesday morning, a Knoxville Police Department employee reported missing property from his locker. The department’s investigation found that Officer Carlos entered the locker room while on duty in the early hours of Wednesday morning and walked out with the property.

According to a spokesperson for the department, Carlos was questioned by KPD Property Crimes investigators on Friday night and confessed to taking the property. Police say he was issued a misdemeanor citation for theft.

The Knoxville Police Department says that Carlos was was placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended, effective immediately. Carlos has been with the the Knoxville Police Department since 1994.