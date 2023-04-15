KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is looking for a suspect who they say shot at two people in the Old City area on Saturday.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a domestic-related shooting near North Central Street and Willow Avenue.

According to Knoxville Police, a man fired gunshots at two people and then fled in a car.

They are currently looking for the suspect. Knoxville Police said they do not believe the person is currently in the area.

“Nobody was struck in the shooting,” Knoxville Police tweeted.