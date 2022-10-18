KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, the public had a chance to get involved and ask questions about the multi-use stadium planned for Knoxville.

The Knoxville Area Urban League hosted the meeting to discuss the future of the stadium project. Project leaders are planning to start construction in February.

“We’re very fortunate to have a broad and diverse portfolio of successful and high-profile projects throughout the southeast,” said Frank Rothermel, president of Denark Construction Company.

Rothermel, those with the Knoxville Area Urban League, city officials and developers gathered Tuesday night to answer questions about the construction of the multi-use stadium project.

“We want to make sure that anybody who lives in East Knoxville that wants some employment at the stadium has the opportunity to benefit from this great economic development project that is happening only two blocks from the urban league,” said Phyllis Nichols, president of Knoxville Area Urban League.

At the meeting, people were able to hear about updates on the project design and receive information about current bidding opportunities.

“I think a lot of people are looking for opportunities and that’s what we’re doing here tonight, to try and make sure that everybody’s aware of the possibilities, whether that’s a person that needs a job or whether that’s a subcontractor that wants a project or whatever. It’s at all different levels,” Rothermel said.

“We’re getting closer to having full construction documentation which will allow us to get accurate pricing and get ready to sign a construction contract,” CEO of Boyd Sports Doug Kirchhofer said.

Rothermel added the estimated cost of the project is somewhere in the 80-million-dollar range.

They said once the stadium is built, over time, the benefits will greatly outweigh the costs.

“When we did our initial economic impact study, one of the things that we learned from that is that the experts told us that over a 30-year period, the construction of the stadium and the initial private development that we were contemplating would generate over a billion dollars in economic activity over a 30 year period,” Kirchhofer said.

The goal is to have the stadium open by the 2025 baseball season.