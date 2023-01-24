KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Leadership Foundation has been mobilizing volunteers and serving people for over 25 years.

One of the programming initiatives, Amachi, hopes more men will join its mentorship program.

“I think that’s something we can all do is give our time back to our community. Our community has given us a lot,” said Brooke Mixon, the Director of Amachi Knoxville.

Amachi Knoxville believes pouring back into the lives of others still works. The program serves youth who have been impacted by parental incarceration by providing them with friendship through a caring adult mentor.

“It’s just amazing how much you learn from the mentee as the mentor, even as an adult. It’s the ultimate learning experience and forming that connection has been so good for me and him both,” said Kevin Ellis, an Amachi Knoxville mentor.

Ellis has spent the past year connecting with his 8-year-old mentee. They spend time at the zoo, arcade and outdoors.

Mentoring is a 4-to-6-hour-a-month commitment for at least a year.

“It’s really not a huge sacrifice from your time but that small amount of time for you makes a massive impact on your mentee,” said Ellis.

Ellis says it was important to him to pay it forward because mentoring relationships can influence who we become.

“You can tell with a young person when they are watching you actively and so it’s cool to see them pick up on things like that because it is a role model, so they tend to kind of want to model their behavior after yours,” said Ellis.

There are currently 62 kids on the waitlist at Amachi Knoxville. Mixon says if you want to uplift and empower a child, sign up and don’t look back.

“I’m saying if you are on the fence go two feet in because you won’t regret it,” said Mixon.

Visit amachi.klf.org/ to learn more about the application process for mentors and mentees.