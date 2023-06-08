KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A specially called vote will be on the table Monday for the City of Knoxville Police Advisory & Review Committee or PARC.

The city said Thursday that its PARC group will gather for a specially called vote on the appointment of Jered Croom as the new executive director as Tiffany Davidson transitions into her new role as the city’s deputy director of community safety and empowerment.

Croom was appointed by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon in May.

PARC members were unable to vote on Croom’s appointment at the May 18 meeting due to a lack of quorum, so now the meeting on June 12 will focus on that.

Knoxville’s PARC is the longest continuously running citizen-run police advisory board in Tennessee; the committee’s purpose is aimed at providing an independent review of police activity in Knoxville and making recommendations to the Knoxville Police Department Chief of Police.

Croom was appointed by Kincannon as the new PARC leader on May 12, with Davidson commenting via a city news release that Croom “is the perfect person to lead the committee and continue to strengthen relationships between the community and the police department.”

Davidson was appointed as the PARC executive director back in October 2021 and began her leadership role with the committee on Nov. 1, 2021.

Croom worked for Volunteer Ministry Center for seven years before joining Positively Living in 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree in the psychology of criminal behavior and a master’s degree in social work. Croom will serve as PARC’s sixth executive director.

The specially called PARC vote for Croom is happening Monday, June 12 at 8:30 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room at the City-County Building.