KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The long-discussed project to build a pedestrian bridge across the Tennessee River in Downtown Knoxville was not selected to receive a $25 million federal grant, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The City of Knoxville applied for a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE grant, earlier this year as part of renewed efforts to build the bridge connecting the University of Tennessee campus to the South Knoxville waterfront.

The bridge project has been discussed by city and state leaders for more than 20 years but has recently gained momentum among city and university leaders. The 2006 South Waterfront Vision plan first outlined the proposal in detail.

Despite Wednesday’s news, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the city remains committed to the project.

“While we are disappointed we did not receive the federal grant for the pedestrian bridge, we have a $20 million appropriation from the State and we are confident we will find other funding opportunities. We have key partners committed to this project that will enhance safety, sustainability, and connectivity in our city while also realizing the community’s vision from more than 15 years ago. I look forward to continued collaboration with the people of Knoxville, Knox County, the State, and the University of Tennessee, as we prepare design documents in the coming year.” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon

A grant application from the city estimated the total cost of the project at $70 million. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee included $20 million of state funds in his 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget. The city and the University of Tennessee has committed to providing up to $8 million in non-federal funding for the project.

Rendering of proposed pedestrian bridge connecting the University of Tennessee campus with South Knoxville waterfront. (Photo: City of Knoxville)

Photo: City of Knoxville

Photo: City of Knoxville

Photo: City of Knoxville

Photo: City of Knoxville

In February, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved a $9 million purchase of a seven-acre piece of land at 2323 West Blount Avenue, directly across the river from Thompson-Boling Arena.

The project would also connect the campus with an 18-mile downtown greenway system and the 45-mile Urban Wilderness Trail system in South Knoxville.

Some South Knoxville residents have decried the proposal, arguing that the project would disproportionally benefit UT students rather than local residents.

The Biden-Harris Administration awarded more than $2 billion from the RAISE discretionary grant program to 162 different infrastructure projects across the country, including two in Memphis.