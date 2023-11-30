KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Knoxville pet sitter has pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated cruelty to animals nearly nine months after 38 pets were removed from her home, according to court documents.

The documents filed on November 21 state that Haylee Elisabeth Morris, 23, of Knoxville pleaded guilty to the two animal cruelty charges as well as a violation of the rabies vaccination law and was sentenced to serve 3 years, 364 days of probation.

In the Plea Agreement, one of the stipulations listed is that Morris agreed to a lifetime ban on owning companion animals.

Additionally, Morris was ordered to pay $34,000 in restitution to Young-Williams Animal Center, where she had adopted and fostered pets previously.

Young-Williams released a statement in March, about a week after the animals were seized from the home, that there had been concerns raised that a person had misled their staff as well as other organizations to “obtain an excessive number of animals.” The statement continued to say that the individual was not allowed to adopt or foster animals from Young-Williams Animal Center since July 2022.

In September, Morris’ case was bound over to a grand jury. At that time, she was also facing two charges of animal cruelty that were dismissed.

In total, four people were charged in the case, however, one person’s charges were dismissed. The other two, Isabella Morris and Michelle Burgess-Morris had some of their charges diverted, which the TBI says allows a charge or charges to be diverted for a set amount of time once the defendant pleads guilty and agrees to conditions that are given by the judge.