KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Powerball player tripled their winnings last night from $50,000 to $150,000 at a Knoxville gas station.

The ticket was sold at Ian’s Market located on Maynardville Pike.

According to the news release, the winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball for the base prize of $50,000. However, the winner chose the “Power Play” feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was three which increased the prize to $150,000.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 million to fund designated education programs.

