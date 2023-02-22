KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a home in the Inskip neighborhood, the Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the shooting that took place at a home in the 1200 block of West Parkway Avenue near Cedar Lane and Inskip Drive. A release from KPD said the shooting took place around 2:25 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Responding officers found a man inside the home who has been shot. The Knoxville Fire Department and AMR personnel responded to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

KPD said the investigation so far has uncovered that the shooting involved two roommates.

At this time, no charges have been filed.