KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested last week following a Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit operation stemming in part from complaints of suspected drug sales in the Marble City area.

Asa Hobbs, 60, of Knoxville, and Joseph Simpson, 63, of Knoxville were arrested on Aug. 10 after the investigation, according to KPD. Hobbs has been charged with sale and delivery of schedule I drugs with additional charges pending. Simpson has been charged with sale and delivery of schedule II drugs.

Police said they searched Hobbs’ residence on Dance Avenue and found a handgun, heroin, meth and over 100 controlled pills. They also searched Simpson’s Dance Avenue residence and found opioid prescription pills that he is suspected of selling.

During the operation, the two other suspects were arrested and charged following a traffic stop on Cate Avenue.

David Haynes, 67, of Knoxville had outstanding warrants for violation of probation on a previous reckless endangerment charge and failure to appear on a DUI charge, KPD said. Rachel Newman, 34, of Knoxville, also had an outstanding warrant but for violation of probation on a previous domestic assault charge.

Additional investigations into drug sales in Marble City are ongoing, police said.

“The KPD appreciates the members of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, DEA and ATF who assisted in Thursday’s operation or the investigation that preceded it,” KPD’s Facebook post said.