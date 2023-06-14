KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier on June 10.

Earlier this week, Knoxville Police shared that they were looking for a suspect who attempted to take an Arrow Key from a USPS employee but was given a “cluster” key instead. Police say the robbery happened as the mail carrier was putting mail into apartment boxes on the 5200 block of Rockcrest Road when the suspect approached the mail carrier and showed them a semi-automatic handgun.

On Wednesday, the department posted images of the suspect on Twitter. The suspect appears to be wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored jeans, and gloves. The incident report says the mail carrier told police the male suspect who approached them was in his teens, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and white gloves.

A photo of the suspect that police say robbed a mail carrier in North Knoxville on June 10. (Knoxville Police Department) Police shared the photos of the suspect and asked for the public’s help to identify him on June 14. (Knoxville Police Department)

Additionally, the incident report says the mail carrier asked the suspect if he was sure he wanted to do this, to which the suspect reportedly told them, “I don’t have a choice they have my mom.” As the mail carrier was getting the arrow key, the suspect asked if they could give him one of the other keys so that “they” would think the mail carrier “gave [him] the arrow key,” the report says.

After the mail carrier gave the suspect the key, the report says the suspect took it and fled north on foot toward Cedar Lane. The only item listed as stolen in the report is the key, valued at $100.

Knoxville Police says anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

USPS says Arrow Keys are universal keys that are used to access collection boxes, outdoor parcel lockers, cluster box units, and apartment panels. In May, USPS announced that it would be issuing 49,000 electronic locks to replace Arrow Locks because there had been an increase in robberies nationwide where criminals targeted carriers for the Arrow and Modified Arrow Lock Key. According to USPS, the keys are then used to steal mail from secure mail receptacles to commit financial crimes, such as altering checks to commit check fraud.