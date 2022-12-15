The Tombstone that the Knoxville Police Department is looking to return. (KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking to return a tombstone to its rightful resting place or with the family of the deceased after it was found earlier this year.

KPD Property Management personnel are asking the public for help to return a tombstone found at 3515 North Broadway in May 2022. The name inscribed on the stone is Mae Tipton Spurgeon, who was born Jan. 2, 1896 and died Nov. 3, 1941.

“It is our hope to return this grave marker to a family member or the cemetery where Mae was buried,” the department said.

KPD said there were no reports of stolen tombstones at the time it was found. It is unknown where Mae Spurgeon’s tombstone belongs.

KPD is urging anyone with information that could help the Property Management Unit find where the grave stone belongs should call the Unit at 865-215-7219.